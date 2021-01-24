Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence
The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion.

I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST ANI

  • Suppression to the tune of 118 crore was detected on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses, sources said

CHENNAI : Income Tax Department concluded the search at properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran on Friday and seized 4.7 kilograms of gold bullion from his Coimbatore residence, said sources.

Income Tax Department concluded the search at properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran on Friday and seized 4.7 kilograms of gold bullion from his Coimbatore residence, said sources.

Suppression to the tune of 118 crore was detected on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses, sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SpiceJet begins Delhi to Sikkim's Pakyong daily flight under RCS-UDAN

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

Suppression to the tune of 118 crore was detected on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses, sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SpiceJet begins Delhi to Sikkim's Pakyong daily flight under RCS-UDAN

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion.

The places that were raided include the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.

Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder DGS Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.