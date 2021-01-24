I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CHENNAI : Income Tax Department concluded the search at properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran on Friday and seized 4.7 kilograms of gold bullion from his Coimbatore residence, said sources.

The Income Tax Department on January 20 conducted raids at 28 properties across Tamil Nadu belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over alleged tax evasion.

The places that were raided include the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore and Christian missionary 'Jesus Calls' ministry in Chennai.

Paul Dhinakaran is the son of a preacher and Jesus Calls founder DGS Dhinakaran and Chancellor of the Karunya Institute of Technology. (ANI)

