The income tax department has reportedly sent a tax demand notice to Amazon Web Services (AWS) of ₹549 crore. According to a report by Economic Times, the notice sent to AWS is based on findings that the company was imposing a fee for offering cloud computing services to Indian entities. The I-T sleuths told the daily that the receipts from cloud computing services were like royalty and fee for technical services (FTS) and chargeable to tax in India.

The amount also includes interest on the pending tax dues but not a penalty.

The tax department has raised ₹190.85 crore tax demand for FY15 and ₹358.27 crore for FY17 by invoking Section 147 of the Income-tax Act. The I-T sleuths sent a last notice to AWS in January last week.

In January, the income tax department has also begun a probe against drug major Cipla over the allegations of tax violations and tax avoidance by the Mumbai-based multinational pharmaceutical company.

"There are many companies that are sending huge amounts in the name of royalty payment to their parent companies just to evade tax. We have sent notices in some cases and are already in the process of sending more notices," an official told ET.

On 31 January, the I-T department carried out a survey action against Cipla.

The income tax department conducted the surprise action to check the balance sheets and other business documents of the Mumbai headquartered company as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.