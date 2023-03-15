I-T dept sends tax demand notice to Amazon Web Services; Here's why2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
- The tax department has raised ₹190.85 crore tax demand for FY15 and ₹358.27 crore for FY17 by invoking Section 147 of the Income-tax Act
The income tax department has reportedly sent a tax demand notice to Amazon Web Services (AWS) of ₹549 crore. According to a report by Economic Times, the notice sent to AWS is based on findings that the company was imposing a fee for offering cloud computing services to Indian entities. The I-T sleuths told the daily that the receipts from cloud computing services were like royalty and fee for technical services (FTS) and chargeable to tax in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×