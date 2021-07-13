OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T Dept uncovers 880 crore income 'concealment' by Bengaluru firm

Income Tax Department has uncovered "concealment" of income up to 880 crore over multiple assessment years by a leading manpower services provider in the country.

The I-T Department carried out a survey operation on July 08, 2021 on two business premises in Bengaluru related to the company.

"The assessee has been claiming huge deduction u/s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961 which incentivises new employment generation, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions such as emoluments paid to the employee (which should be less than 25,000 per month) and number of days of employment etc," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The taxman discovered evidences pointing towards tax evasion through wrongful claims of deduction u s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961. Further investigations revealed that even though the emoluments of new employees added were more than 25,000 per month, the assessee has been wrongfully claiming deduction under Section 80JJAA by excluding certain components of emoluments of such employees to fit into the eligible emoluments limit of 25,000 per month.

"Further, it has been found that deduction u/s 80JJAA has been claimed in subsequent years, even though certain eligible employees were no longer on the payroll of the assessee," the ministry said

Overall, the survey has resulted in detection of concealment of income to the tune of 880 crore spread over various assessment years, the ministry said, adding that further investigations are in progress.

