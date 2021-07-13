I-T Dept uncovers 880 crore income 'concealment' by Bengaluru firm

The taxman discovered evidences pointing towards tax evasion through wrongful claims of deduction u s 80JJAA of Income-tax Act, 1961. Further investigations revealed that even though the emoluments of new employees added were more than ₹25,000 per month, the assessee has been wrongfully claiming deduction under Section 80JJAA by excluding certain components of emoluments of such employees to fit into the eligible emoluments limit of ₹25,000 per month.

