I-T dept unearths 1,300 cr black income after raids on Karnataka real estate

After conducting raids in around 50 premises on 20 October and 2 November, the Income Tax Department unveiled Rs. 1300 crore of unaccounted income of people involved in the execution of joint development agreements with some Karnataka-based real-estate developers. The raids were conducted at locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Goa.
"So far, the search actions have led to the detection of unaccounted income of more than ₹1,300 crore. Undisclosed assets in the nature of cash and gold jewelry worth more than ₹24 crore have also been seized," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.
The tax department has also seized evidence related to sale agreements, development agreements, and occupancy certificates.
“This evidence shows that the landowners had not disclosed income accrued to them from capital gains on transfer of the land given for development through JDAs (joint development agreements) to various developers, even after issuing of the OCs from the authorities," the statement from the department said.
"It was also unearthed that in many instances, the landowners suppressed income from capital gains for various years by artificially inflating the cost of acquisition and various other costs, and by not disclosing the full value of consideration on transfer land," it said.
Some landowners have not even filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) for several years now, even though income from capital gains was accrued to them. The statement added that after confrontation, the assesses accepted their lapses and agreed to pay income tax accrued on the concerned income from capital gains.
The revelations about the black income came at a time when the Union Government is answering the Supreme Court about the rationale behind the decision of demonetization. Tackling the problem of black money was one of the major objectives of demonetization and the government on several occasions has claimed that, demonetization has struck the black money issue.
