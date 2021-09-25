The Income Tax Department claims to have unearthed undisclosed income worth more than ₹300 crore and unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹9 crore after raids on premises related to two Chennai-based syndicate financing groups.

The raids were conducted across 35 premises related to the financers on September 23, 2021, Friday. Further investigation is underway, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

“The searches, so far, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of more than ₹300 crore. Unaccounted cash of ₹9 crore has been seized so far," it added.

The evidence found in the premises of the financiers and their associates revealed that these groups have lent to various big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu, a substantial portion of which is in cash, CBDT said.

“During the search, it was detected that they are charging high rate of interest, a part of which is not offered to tax. The modus operandi adopted by the groups revealed that most of the interest payments by borrowers are received in dummy bank accounts and the same has not been disclosed for tax purposes," the direct tax policy-making authority said.

Further, the unaccounted monies are disguised and brought into the books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc, CBDT explained.

Other evidence found during the course of the search revealed numerous undisclosed property investments and other income suppression by these persons, it added.

