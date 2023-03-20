It does not matter how much I am attacked, I am not scared, says Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his 'women are still being sexually assaulted' statement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he cannot be intimidated by the repeated political attacks on him, police being sent to his house numerous times or the many cases lodged against him as he believes in the truth and always stood with it.
