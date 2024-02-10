A Bengaluru-based software engineer has been laid off after he posted a tweet about the harsh reality of the tech industry. Jishnu Mohan, who used to work at Forma (formerly Twic), was fired on 8 February this year after sharing his views on layoffs trends and other details about the IT industry, Money Control reported.

Mohan who worked for Forma for four years, recently wrote on the X platform, "The whole recession situation in tech is making me uneasy. Maybe at the lowest confidence level in my career".

Layoffs continue to roil software industry with 32,000 jobs cut

Following this unexpected firing, Mohan appealed for job opportunities on the social media platform. Fortunately, he got quick responses, with several users offering leads to open positions and expressing willingness to assist with forwarding his resume.

Job cuts in tech sector

Several US firms, mostly in sectors such as technology and media, have kicked off the year with job cuts as they look to keep a lid on costs in an uncertain economy.

Layoffs in 2024: PayPal, UPS to let go of thousands of employees

Amazon

Amazon's job cuts include less than 5% of employees at Buy with Prime unit, 5% at audiobook and podcast division Audible, several hundred in streaming and studio operations, 35% at streaming unit Twitch, and a few hundred at healthcare units One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy.

Google

Layoffs at Alphabet include dozens at the division for developing new technology X Lab, hundreds in the advertising sales team, hundreds across teams, including the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, and a majority in the augmented reality team.

Microsoft to Levi's, here's a look at tech, retail firms recently made layoffs

Microsoft

Microsoft is cutting around 1,900 jobs at gaming divisions Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Microsoft lays off 1,900 Activision Blizzard, Xbox staff: Report

IBM

IBM plans to lay off some employees in 2024 but will hire more for AI-centered roles.

eBay

E-commerce firm eBay plans to cut about 1,000 roles or around 9% of its current workforce.

Salesforce

Salesforce is laying off about 700 employees, or roughly 1% of its global workforce.

Cisco

Network giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!