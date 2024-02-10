Bengaluru-based IT engineer fired for tweeting about recession in tech industry, finds job opportunities on social media
A Bengaluru-based software engineer has been laid off after he posted a tweet about the harsh reality of the tech industry. Jishnu Mohan, who used to work at Forma (formerly Twic), was fired on 8 February this year after sharing his views on layoffs trends and other details about the IT industry, Money Control reported.