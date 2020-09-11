IT firms look at online means to help manage campus placements this year

According to recruitment experts and companies, campus recruitment process will extend much longer this year, as companies will assess their employee requirements on the go, unlike in previous years. Non-IT sector companies are yet to start placements in full swing. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has shifted their nationwide placement process to October as institutes sort out their teething issues around delayed exams. Placements by companies such as Wipro and TCS are most sought after because they cover the largest number of institutes.