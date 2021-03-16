IT firms recruit more flexi-staff for projects

Flexi-staffing also helps companies save costs as they are hired only on a project-basis and can be billed as variable costs. “There is no compulsion of minimum tenure and liability. Core employees invite bench costs when the project is completed, which adds to the overall cost without revenues. It also gets sticky when employees on the bench cannot be placed elsewhere, and this leads to separation and the liabilities for the companies increase," said Reddy from Adecco.

