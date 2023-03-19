IT firms see change of guard, senior level transitions amid macro uncertainties4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Recently, TCS and Infosys have seen senior level exits. Infosys saw two president-level exits, with Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi leaving the company to join top tier IT firms Cognizant and Tech Mahindra, respectively.
Top IT firms are dealing with senior level transitions, and also change of guard amid an uncertain global macro environment.
