IT firms to ride on digital transformation wave in a post-pandemic world

IT firms have also taken the inorganic route to bolster their cloud capabilities. In 2020, Infosys made three cloud-related acquisitions, including Simplus, GuideVision, and Blue Acorn iCi. Cross-town competitor Wipro acquired leading Salesforce partner 4C, and Eximius Design, which provides solutions to build connected products in cloud, internet of things (IoT), edge computing, 5G and AI. Cognizant topped the chart this year with seven cloud-related acquisitions, including Code Zero, EI Technologies, Lev, Collaborative Solutions, New Signature, 10th Magnitude, and Inawisdom. The company has invested over $1.1 billion this year alone to acquire capabilities in its key focus areas of data and AI, digital engineering, cloud, and IoT.