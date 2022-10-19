It is govt’s responsibility to provide quality healthcare services to its employees: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI :It is the government’s responsibility to provide quality healthcare services and welfare for govt employees and retired officials, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the CGHS Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in Mysuru Karnataka and Chandrapur, Maharashtra, the minister said that the two CGHS HWCs will play a pivotal role in providing good medical facilities to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Mandaviya added that these centres would help in increasing the ease of attaining medical services. “The number of CGHS centres have increased from 25 in 2014 to 77 today."
He said that the union government is following the ‘token to total’ approach by opening HWCs and ensuring increased medical professionals and their training through more medical colleges. “To reach remotest part of the country, digital interventions like teleconsultations and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission have been taken. Janaushadhi Kendras are established and Ayushman Bharat yojana scheme was launched. The Union Government is undertaking various reforms to ensure ‘Health for all’."
“CGHS will give robust coverage to pensioners and with new innovations and practices inculcated in these centres. The government has taken several measures to improve health facilities under CGHS. They have started some of the ambitious initiatives like PMJAY, PM ABHIM, HWCs to provide welfare to every citizen of the country. We are hopeful that these HWCs opened today in the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru and City of Black gold Chandrapur would ensure the same," said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar.
She added that the new CGHS centre in Mysuru will not only provide healthcare services to serving and retired central government employees residing in the region but also the neighboring areas of Coorg, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Sriranga Pattana and ease the hardship of pensioners living in nearby areas like Nanjanagudu.
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Alok Saxena, Addl. Secy, CGHS and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.
