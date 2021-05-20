Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged state officials to ensure minimal wastage of Covid-19 vaccines as the country reels under a shortage of doses.

"There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give a shield to a life," said the PM during his interaction with field officials and district magistrates from 10 states.

"When vaccines are delivered to you all, we must ensure there is no wastage. You all must monitor this in both urban and rural areas. Stopping vaccine wastage is critical and you all must ensure that we do not have any (wastage)," he added.

Further speaking about the supply of doses to states, the PM said that the Union health ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. "Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines," he said.

The PM also urged officials to collect data on children being infected with COVID-19

Modi is presiding over a meeting with officials from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh to review the Covid-19 situation.

PM Modi had earlier this week held a meeting with officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

He had then stressed that continuous efforts are being made to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine supply in a big way,

The PM had asserted that attempts are on to provide states 15-day advance schedule of the inoculation programme as it will allow them to prepare accordingly.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.