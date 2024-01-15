Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday spoke about the fight delays in Delhi due to poor visibility during fog. The minister informed that the authorities were forced to shut the airport operations as flights can't operate in zero-visibility. While releasing some guidelines for the Delhi airport to mitigate such situations in the future, Jyotiraditya Scindia requested the passengers to bear with them during difficult period.

“Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shutdown of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations). The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem," the minister said in a post on X. Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Delhi Airport to expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway and said the aviation regulator DGCA will release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to minimize the discomfort to the passengers. "However, to mitigate the situation in the near future, the following steps have been taken: a. @DelhiAirport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the @DGCAIndia, in order to get approvals. b.The DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimize discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather," the minister added. “It is my earnest request to all travelers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behavior amidst this are unacceptable and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimize the fog-related impact," Scindia said.

At least 100 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog

The poor visibility in Delhi due to fog conditions led to the delay of at least 100 flights on Sunday. The airport authorities apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and advised them to leave for the airport only after confirming their flight status.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the airport authority said.

The airlines also requested its passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport and many flights stand delayed due to poor visibility in Delhi. “Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on Jan 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo Airlines said in an official statement.

