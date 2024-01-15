‘It is my earnest request…’ says civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Delhi's fog-related flight delays
Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Delhi Airport to expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday spoke about the fight delays in Delhi due to poor visibility during fog. The minister informed that the authorities were forced to shut the airport operations as flights can't operate in zero-visibility. While releasing some guidelines for the Delhi airport to mitigate such situations in the future, Jyotiraditya Scindia requested the passengers to bear with them during difficult period.
At least 100 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog
The poor visibility in Delhi due to fog conditions led to the delay of at least 100 flights on Sunday. The airport authorities apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and advised them to leave for the airport only after confirming their flight status.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the airport authority said.
The airlines also requested its passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport and many flights stand delayed due to poor visibility in Delhi. “Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on Jan 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo Airlines said in an official statement.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!