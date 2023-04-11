NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that it is prudent for global businesses to spread out their supply chain rather than concentrating it in one market, although there may be a lot of investor interest in returning to China that is opening up after its strict covid containment policy.

Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC early on Tuesday (India time), Sitharaman said that however much one would think that supply chains would move out of China, that would not be the case.

China and others could be the possible realistic solution, the minister said. "Even as China is opening up again after the zero-tolerance policy and everything, I would still think there would be a lot of investment interest and manufacturing interest going back to China or restoring themselves in China. So it would be unrealistic to think everything will get out of China. But yet, the shock that had happened in terms of supply chain justifies more than one location and countries like India would be the best in terms of the skill sets that Indians, particularly the youth, have," Sitharaman said.

The minister said at the event that today Indians in the age group of 15-29 years constitute nearly 27% of the country's population. So there is every reason for global businesses to come and invest and also tap a captive domestic market, the minister said. Sitharaman also said that some other South East Asian countries may also be pitching for investments.

"It just sends a very strong message that the world did not notice or did not choose earlier. That is, spreading your resource basket of supply chain is a far more prudent way of continuing in business however much the cost complications make it difficult in other places and the cost-benefit makes it possible to concentrate in one jurisdiction," Sitharaman said.

The finance minister is currently in the US to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF and to attend G20 meetings.

The minister also said that Indians showed resilience and enterprise in taking on the challenge posed by the pandemic despite tragedies at home. Community service and the government's humanitarian assistance and schemes for reviving the economy too helped. With vaccination completed and booster shots given, India can take on any contingency, the minister said.

Sitharaman also said that India has taken the route of free trade agreements. "Between 2019 and now, we have at least three major agreements signed. We shall proceed on that route also with the United Kingdom, the EU and Canada. All three are happening as we speak, negotiations are going on. ....We are very clearly moving forward on bilateral preferential trade agreements," Sitharaman said.