It is prudent for global businesses to diversify supply chains: FM Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:45 AM IST
- The minister said at the event that today Indians in the age group of 15-29 years constitute nearly 27% of the country's population. So there is every reason for global businesses to come and invest and also tap a captive domestic market
NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that it is prudent for global businesses to spread out their supply chain rather than concentrating it in one market, although there may be a lot of investor interest in returning to China that is opening up after its strict covid containment policy.
