It is time to build a healthy society through focused interventions: Minister

“Poshan 2.0 aims to promote nutrition awareness and good eating habits for sustainable health, wellbeing and immunity. Our aim is to bring behavioral changes through local participation and accountability. During the last five years we have distributed 11.94 lakh growth monitoring devices, 11.3 lakh smart phones to the Anganwadi workers and have rolled out the Poshan trackers to improve governance and to identify and ensure treatment of malnourished children," said Dr Mahndrabhai.