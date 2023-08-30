Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi on 20 August launched the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana and other schemes in Karnataka's Mysuru and said Congress delivers the promises it makes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the gathering, he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Before the elections, Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we click on the tablet, crores of women receive ₹2000 directly into their bank accounts."

Rahul also underlined the importance of schemes like 'Shakti' and 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana' while mentioning his conversations with women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Briefing about the five schemes, he said four are for women. "Look at our five schemes. Except for one, all of them are for women. But all the other four schemes are formed for women. There is a deep idea behind this."

"In Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met thousands of women. In Karnataka, we walked for around 600 kilometers. I talked to you and I understood one thing clearly. You said that inflation is affecting you...It is the women who suffer its blow. Thousands of women told me that they couldn't bear the inflation. I understood that the women of Karnataka are the foundation of this state...," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, he also hit out at the Narendra Modi government saying it works only for the billionaires.

"There is a fashion in the country. The government in Delhi (at the Centre) works for billionaires...We think that the government should work for the poor and the weak," Rahul said.

Among other leaders who were present at the event were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.