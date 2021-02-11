India's Information Technology (IT) job market is seeing strong growth in the country as they sequentially improve from the Covid-hit year. In fact, the job market as a whole is reviving strongly from the pandemic, mainly led by IT, agro-based sectors, according to a report.

In comparison to January 2020, job postings in the IT sector has significantly improved in several cities including Hyderabad, Chennai as well as been impacted in other metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, according to a report in Monster Employment Index, by Monster.com - a Quess Company.

The Monster Employment Index report is based on analysis of job listing data during January 2021, against the same month of 2020.

Jobs in the IT industry - hardware, software - reflected significant demand this month with month-on-month growth of 6% in job postings, seen mostly in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"Although there is dip in hiring demand in almost all the cities, some of the industries showed notable growth; IT - Hardware, Software (+10%) in Chennai saw an uptrend. Among functions, Software, Hardware, Telecom (+11%) in Bangalore reflected huge demand for professionals," the report noted. Hyderabad also witnessed an uptrend of 9% in hiring.

On the contrary, the report also highlighted that there was a decline of 6% in Delhi-NCR areas in terms of IT job hirings. Along with that, Mumbai also reported a year-on-year decline of 15% in recruitment in the sector for January, 2021.

As per the report, apart from IT sector, other industries that have witnessed maximum growth in job postings compared to the previous month are home appliances (9%), agro-based industries (7%), banking and financial services, insurance (6%) and chemicals, plastic, rubber, paints, fertiliser and pesticides (5%). Industries such as advertising, market research, public relations (PR), production and manufacturing and engineering, cement, construction, iron and steel have also witnessed month-on-month growth of 4% each.

The media and entertainment industry remains consistent when compared to the previous month with no changes, however, there is an indication of a 2% year-on-year growth, it added. Further, the report revealed that with the reopening of travel and reduced restrictions in vehicular movement, travel, and tourism and automotive, ancillaries and tyres have witnessed an increase of 2% in job postings. However, when it comes to year-on-year comparison travel and tourism industry has been the worst hit, down at 64%, it stated. Oil, gas, petroleum and power witnessed a decline of 40%, and BPO/ITES 40% have also witnessed a steep year-on-year decline in January 2021.

When it came to cities, job postings in Bangalore witnessed 3% growth followed by Pune with 2% and Hyderabad 1%, while job postings in Chennai have remained the same in January 2021. Meanwhile, the report revealed that functions of top management level professionals witnessed growth of 11% year-on-year in job postings. The functions such as legal (4%), software, hardware, telecom (3%) and senior management (2%) and finance and accounts (2%) witnessed the most month-on-month growth in job postings.

"While shifts in the job market have their ups and downs, with some sectors faring better than others, segments such as IT and telecom, alongside agro-based industries and media and entertainment, continue to do well. Travel and tourism still face their set of challenges. "However, it has seen improvement from where it was during the onset of the pandemic. With the Covid vaccine rollout being initiated and the nation gears up to be workplace-ready, we can hope for improvements and new opportunities to open up in the coming months," Monster.com CEO Sekhar Garisa added.

