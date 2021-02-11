The media and entertainment industry remains consistent when compared to the previous month with no changes, however, there is an indication of a 2% year-on-year growth, it added. Further, the report revealed that with the reopening of travel and reduced restrictions in vehicular movement, travel, and tourism and automotive, ancillaries and tyres have witnessed an increase of 2% in job postings. However, when it comes to year-on-year comparison travel and tourism industry has been the worst hit, down at 64%, it stated. Oil, gas, petroleum and power witnessed a decline of 40%, and BPO/ITES 40% have also witnessed a steep year-on-year decline in January 2021.