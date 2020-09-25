IT major Wipro, cancer specialist HCG working on covid cough recorder app

The researchers are focusing more on classifying covid and non-covid coughs. “In future, we will be developing models to identify covid cough, normal cough and other diseases such as pneumonia, which will help the medical community make decisions quickly. As a data security measure, we are working on encrypting the data and processing it in the cloud. This is of high importance as far as data and subject privacy is concerned. The model size is 9MB which can be easily embedded in an Android or iOS app," a researcher at Wipro Technovation Centre explained.