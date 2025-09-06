IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces TEC certification of Made in India chips in telecom system. What we know

India has recorded a major breakthrough in its semiconductor targets, with a telecom system powered by locally manufactured chips receiving the government's Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC) certification.

This was shared by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on September 6, where he called the development a “big leap for India's semiconductor story!” and noted that this ‘Made in India’ chip has cleared the TEC's standards and quality checks.