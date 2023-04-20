New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday proposed new rules to broaden Aadhaar authentication access to entities beyond government ministries and departments. This move aims to make Aadhaar more user-friendly and improve access to services for citizens.

The 2019 amendment to the Aadhaar Act allowed entities to perform authentication with the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) approval, ensuring compliance with privacy and security regulations. The proposed change would enable non-government entities to use Aadhaar authentication for better service access, good governance, social welfare benefits, and knowledge dissemination.

"It is proposed that any entity other than a government ministry or department that desires to use Aadhaar authentication for the purpose of enabling better access to services, usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, preventing dissipation of social welfare benefits, enabling innovation and spread of knowledge, shall prepare a proposal giving justification as to how the authentication sought is for one of the above purposes and in the interest of state and submit the same to the concerned ministry or department of the central or state government," a statement issued by the IT ministry said.

If deemed in the interest of the state, proposals will be forwarded to MeitY for consideration.

The current Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020, permits authentication for good governance, public fund leakage prevention, and knowledge and innovation promotion. The IT ministry plans to amend these rules, and has invited stakeholder and public feedback by 5 May.