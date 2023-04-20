IT ministry seeks to broaden Aadhaar authentication access1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:54 PM IST
- The current Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020, permits authentication for good governance, public fund leakage prevention, and knowledge and innovation promotion
New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday proposed new rules to broaden Aadhaar authentication access to entities beyond government ministries and departments. This move aims to make Aadhaar more user-friendly and improve access to services for citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×