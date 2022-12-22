I-T order against Xiaomi India ‘arbitrary’: Karnataka High Court orders release of FD worth ₹3,700 crore2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 12:42 PM IST
Karnataka High Court has asked to release the FD worth ₹3,700 crore.
Karnataka High Court has asked to release the FD worth ₹3,700 crore.
Karnataka High Court has quashed the income tax department's block on China-based Xiaomi Corp's fixed deposits worth ₹3,700 crore. The order, according to Justice SR Krishna Kumar, was arbitrary and revealed a preconceived conclusion without expressing an opinion or a need to seize the property.