IT panel to step up scrutiny against FB on issues of political bias, data safety

Facebook has been asked to appear before the Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on information technology next week. The panel is likely to raise issues of favouritism to any political party or alliance, data safety and concerns over content regulation at the meeting.

Facebook has been in the political cross hairs of both members of the ruling alliance and the opposition. Its representatives have been accused of being partisan to their political rivals by either side. In September, the standing committee on IT had met Facebook representatives and in October the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on personal data protection grilled its representatives on related issues.

“In our previous meeting with Facebook, several members had given written questions seeking replies on issues related to political bias, data safety and safeguards put in place. In our next meeting on 15 December, the focus will be on assessing their replies and raising any follow up questions that may arise. What is also significant is that some top-level changes have happened in its India team; so that changes things a lot," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

On 27 October, more than two months after Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Facebook was ignoring calls to remove hate speeches by a ruling party lawmaker, Ankhi Das, the company's executive who was at the centre of the controversy, quit her job. Facebook has also denied that it has favoured any political party, and stated that its content moderation policy was non-partisan and unbiased.

“Representatives of Facebook will give their reply to our questions both written and during the meeting. We will decide if we are satisfied with their replies on the allegations of bias. Facebook has been facing several allegations about favouritism and members will have to decide if they are satisfied. It is possible that members would suggest what steps the Union government should take to ensure fair play by social media platforms," said a second person in the know of development.

“It is also possible that members would ask further questions to representatives of Facebook and would want them to return before the parliamentary panel at a later date. Scrutiny of the answers given by the officials of Facebook would be the key of the meeting," the person quoted above said.

The taking up of Facebook issue by IT panel chairman Tharoor, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, too, had sparked a controversy with a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the panel demanding his removal from the post. However, in September, members across political lines agreed to hear views of its representatives at the panel meeting.

“The change of guard in [Facebook's] India team is enough indication that the line of questioning of the IT panel has been in the right direction. There is widespread criticism against [Facebook] which even their American headquarter seems to be taking note of. There is a view that another meeting following the one next week could be called if [we] have some follow up questions that need answering," another person aware of developments added.

Officially, the agenda of the IT committee’s meeting next week is “Evidence of representatives of Facebook on safeguarding of citizen rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space". The agenda is similar to the meeting that took place in September, indicating that the scrutiny has continued despite reconstitution of all parliamentary committees earlier this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via