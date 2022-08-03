I-T raids at Anbu Chezhiyan enters day 2; Know about the Tamil film producer

Income Tax Department continued to crackdown on Anbu Chezhiyan's multiple properties on Wednesday.
The I-T Department is searching in more than 20 places owned by the renowned Tamil Film producer and financier.
The Income Tax Department's continued to crackdown on Anbu Chezhiyan's multiple properties on Wednesday. The I-T Department is searching for more than 20 places owned by the renowned Tamil Film producer and financier.
According to ANI, the I-T officials had been carrying out raids at 40 places in Chennai and Madurai since early morning on Tuesday. Chezhiyan is a well-acclaimed name in the Tamil industry who has directed several high-budgeted and commercially successful films Tamil film industry.
Who is Chezhiyan, the Madurai-based film producer?
Anbu Chezhiyan is a big name in the Tamil film industry. He is known for his big budgeted film and also for financing people. Anbu is also infamous for allegedly harassing people over the recovery of his loan.
In 2017, he got into the limelight over his alleged involvement in the suicide of Ashok Kumar, cousin of director Sasikumar. In the death note, Ashok mentioned the mental torture and trauma he had to face over financial issues by Chezhiyan.
At that time, several other cases of harassment also surfaced in the film industry against the financier. According to media reports, Anbu Chezhiyan was arrested in 2011, when a film producer filed a complaint against Anbu for threatening him even after repayment of the loan.
I-T raid in 2020
After some time, Chezhiyan got into trouble when I-T officials took him under a scanner in 2020. Along with him, personalities linked to the movie ‘Bigil' were also interrogated. At that time, the entire crew of the movie came under the I-T scanner which included raids on Actor Vijay and AGS Production house.
The recent raids on Anbu's properties came five months after the grand wedding of his daughter in Chennai which was attended by various celebrities from across India. From top legendary stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and Suriya to Boney Kapoor, nearly everyone was present at the venue. Many politicians also attended the wedding.
