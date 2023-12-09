IT raids in Odisha expected to unearth ₹290 crore; ‘highest-ever’ black money haul by agency
The IT raids in Odisha are expected to recover cash worth ₹290 crore. The massive amount is likely to make the IT operation as the ‘highest-ever’ black money haul by any agency, reported PTI
After raiding at multiple locations for two days in Odisha and Jharkhand, Income Tax sleuths are estimated to have recovered around ₹290 crore. The massive cash recovered from multiple spots has made the ongoing raid the “highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, reported PTI citing official sources.