IT raids on BBC offices: Left attacks Centre, calls it standard tactic of Modi govt

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 06:23 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
A police officer (front 2R) stands at the entrance of the office building where Indian tax authorities raided BBC's office in New Delhi on February 14, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

Hours after then Income Tax Department's raid at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Left parties on 14 February hit out at Centre saying the action was an attempt to 'intimidate' the broadcaster after it aired a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Earlier, the IT Department conducted the operations at the BBC offices as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

"It is a standard tactic of the (Narendra) Modi government to intimidate the Indian media through raids conducted by the Income Tax Department and other agencies. This has now been extended to a foreign media enterprise operating in India," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said in a statement.

"This coercive action will further reinforce internationally the image of the Modi government as an authoritarian regime which seeks to suppress media criticism," it said.

The Left party also accused the the government of being "notorious for attacking everyone who criticises and exposes its communal-fascist policies".

"It may be recalled here that BBC has recently telecast the documentary, 'The Modi Question'. This has annoyed the Modi government which did not allow its telecast in universities and other places," it said in a statement.

"Now the Modi government has used the government machinery to intimidate a foreign telecast company. Such a step is likely to bring down the image of the country which has already suffered as far as the freedom of the media is concerned," the party said.

On the other hand, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said, ""IT survey" was the attempt of a "frightened government" to "strangle" the voice of truth. He also alleged that the action was a "raid" and not a "survey".

"Raid on BBC! They call it survey! This survey is killing spree of a frightened govt. To strangle the voice of truth. World is witnessing it. When Modi preside over G-20, they will ask about India's record on freedom of press. Can he reply truth fully?" Viswam said in a tweet.

The IT Department's action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

With PTI inputs.

