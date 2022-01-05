I-T refunds of 1.50 trillion issued till Jan 3 this fiscal year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CBDT has refunded over ₹1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 3 January 2022. This includes a personal income tax refund of ₹51,194 crore in more than 1.46 crore cases and a corporate tax refund of ₹99,213 crore in over 2,19,913 cases
NEW DELHI :
The Income Tax Department has issued ₹1.50 lakh crore in tax refunds so far this fiscal year, the tax department said on Wednesday.
The tax department in a tweet said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has refunded over ₹1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 3 January 2022.
This includes a personal income tax refund of Rs. 51,194 crore in more than 1.46 crore cases (1,46,24,250) and a corporate tax refund of ₹99,213 crore in over 2,19,913 cases.
The tax department further said this refund includes 1.1 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to ₹21,323.55 crore.
Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the Income Tax department collected ₹3.1 trillion in personal income tax and ₹3.3 trillion in corporation tax at the end of October.
Nearly 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) were been filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for assessment year 2021-22, the department said.
More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded
More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded