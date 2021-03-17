OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued over 2.04 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far in this financial year.

The refund was issued between 1 April, 2020 to 15 March, 2021, the Income Tax Department said.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of 73,607 crore have been issued to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over 1.31 lakh crore issued in 2.21 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 2,04,805 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th March, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 73,607 crore have been issued in 2,06,64,547 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,31,198crore have been issued in 2,21,014 cases," the CBDT said in a tweet.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

