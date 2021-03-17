Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T refunds of over 2.04 lakh crore issued so far in FY21

I-T refunds of over 2.04 lakh crore issued so far in FY21

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Staff Writer

The tax department issued personal income tax refunds of 73,607 crore to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over 1.31 lakh crore in 2.21 lakh cases

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued over 2.04 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far in this financial year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued over 2.04 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far in this financial year.

The refund was issued between 1 April, 2020 to 15 March, 2021, the Income Tax Department said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Resorts promise free stays, private flights to Covid-wary guests

6 min read . 04:47 PM IST

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss rising covid-19 cases, suggests increased testing

4 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Airline industry initiates trial of Covid travel pass for international travel

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

The refund was issued between 1 April, 2020 to 15 March, 2021, the Income Tax Department said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Resorts promise free stays, private flights to Covid-wary guests

6 min read . 04:47 PM IST

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss rising covid-19 cases, suggests increased testing

4 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Airline industry initiates trial of Covid travel pass for international travel

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Of this, personal income tax refunds of 73,607 crore have been issued to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over 1.31 lakh crore issued in 2.21 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 2,04,805 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th March, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 73,607 crore have been issued in 2,06,64,547 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,31,198crore have been issued in 2,21,014 cases," the CBDT said in a tweet.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.