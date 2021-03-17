I-T refunds of over 2.04 lakh crore issued so far in FY21

The tax department issued personal income tax refunds of ₹73,607 crore to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1.31 lakh crore in 2.21 lakh cases

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued over ₹2.04 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far in this financial year.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹73,607 crore have been issued to over 2.06 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1.31 lakh crore issued in 2.21 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 2,04,805 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th March, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 73,607 crore have been issued in 2,06,64,547 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,31,198crore have been issued in 2,21,014 cases," the CBDT said in a tweet.

