I-T refunds worth 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till Jan 4
The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

I-T refunds worth 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till Jan 4

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 05:25 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.41 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 04th January,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

