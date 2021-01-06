Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T refunds worth 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till Jan 4
The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

I-T refunds worth 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till Jan 4

1 min read . 05:25 PM IST PTI

This includes personal income tax refunds amounting to 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1.10 lakh crore during this period

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Second nation-wide dry run to take place on 8 Jan

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

After Pfizer, EU watchdog gives green light to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST

Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Second nation-wide dry run to take place on 8 Jan

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

After Pfizer, EU watchdog gives green light to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST

Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST

UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.41 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 04th January,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.