I-T refunds worth ₹1.93 lakh cr issued to 2.26 cr taxpayers till March 20
1 min read.03:54 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The income tax refunds worth ₹70,977 crore have been issued in 2,23,99,122 cases, the finance ministry said, adding that corporate tax refunds of ₹1,22,744 crore have been issued in 2,34,293 cases
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued tax refunds worth over ₹1,93,720 crore to more than 2.26 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 20th March 2022. The income tax refunds worth ₹70,977 crore have been issued in 2,23,99,122 cases, the finance ministry said, adding that corporate tax refunds of ₹1,22,744 crore have been issued in 2,34,293 cases.
"This includes 1.85 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 38,447.27 crore," the ministry said.
The CBDT on March 2 had said the income tax refunds worth over ₹1.83 lakh crore were issued to over 2.09 crore taxpayers from 1 April 2021 to 28 February 2022, according to an official statement.
When taxpayers make an excess amount in income tax than the actual tax liability, then he or she is eligible for the refund of the extra amount. The excess amount paid is refunded by the Income Tax (I-T) department after due assessment.
Taxpayers can avail the refunds by filing their income tax returns. They need to furnish documentation proof about their income and deduction details in the returns. It is mandatory to file the returns to claim the refund.
Once the returns are filed, the IT department will verify the returns and confirms whether one is eligible for a refund. The tax department processes the refund only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer. Usually, it takes 25-60 days from the date of e-verification for the refund to be credited.
