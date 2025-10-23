IT Rules 2021 amended: From transparency to accountability — What changes, key features, impact

The Centre, on 23 October, notified amendments to Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, “to enhance transparency, accountability and safeguards”, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said in a release.
It added that the new framework, set to come into effect from 15 November 2025, ensures “senior-level authorisation, reasons intimations and periodic review for proportionate and lawful action”.
The amendments, titled ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025’, seek to “reinforce transparency, proportionality and accountability in removal of unlawful online content by intermediaries”, the ministry stated.
The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, or IT Rules, 2021, prescribe due diligence obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, with the objective of ensuring online safety, security and accountability, according to the statement.
First notified on 25 February 2021, it was subsequently amended on 28 October 2022 and again on 6 April 2023.
Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries are required to remove unlawful information upon receiving actual knowledge either through a court order or notification from the appropriate government.
The ministry said its review “highlighted the need for additional safeguards” in order to ensure senior-level accountability, precise specification of unlawful content, and periodic review of government directions at a higher level.
In case of police authorities, only an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), specially authorised, can issue such intimation.
This replaces the earlier broad reference to ‘notifications’ with ‘reasoned intimation’ to align the Rules with the requirement of ‘actual knowledge’ as mandated under section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, bringing clarity and precision.
This ensures that such actions remain necessary, proportionate, and consistent with the law.