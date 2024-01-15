IT Rules against fake news: Bombay HC to deliver verdict on pleas filed by Kunal Kamra, others today
Comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines had earlier filed petitions in the high court against the amended IT Rules, terming them arbitrary and unconstitutional.
The Bombay High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Monday in connection with the pleas filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and others challenging the 2023 amendment of Information Technology (IT) Rules for Intermediaries. The verdict will be delivered at 4.30 pm, Bar and Bench reported.