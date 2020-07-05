It's a first for Andhra as it sees nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded a new single-day high of 998 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 18,697 even as the state crossed the one million mark in the number of samples tested.

The state also saw 14 fresh coronavirus deaths, the highest in a day so far, taking the toll to 232, with a mortality rate of 1.24 per cent.

The state also saw 14 fresh coronavirus deaths, the highest in a day so far, taking the toll to 232, with a mortality rate of 1.24 per cent.

The latest government bulletin said 391 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, making it an overall 8,422 recoveries till date.

Kurnool, the district with the highest number of 2,451 confirmed cases so far, continued to record more COVID-19 fatalities as five were added in the last 24 hours.

With 81 coronavirus deaths, Kurnool topped the list in the state.

Anantapuramu recorded three casualties, Chittoor and Kadapa two each and Krishna and Visakhapatnam district one each on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

Government data showed 10,17,123 samples were tested in Andhra so far, behind Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

In terms of tests per million population, the government claimed to have topped the charts in the country with 19,047.

The total 18,697 coronavirus positive cases reported in AP included 16,102 locals, 2,179 from other states and 416 foreign returnees.

Of the 10,043 active cases, 9,042 were locals, 775 from other states and 216 were foreign returnees.

Also, 1,404 patients from other states and 190 foreign returnees were cured and discharged apart from 6,828 local people, making it a total of 8,422, as per government data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.