It’s your values that help build a strong enterprise

First, governance in every respect is important to me. Second is fairness in everything one does. It is important to be fair not just in day-to-day business situations but more so, in negotiations. There are times when you approach other parties with the power you have over them as you are larger. The right approach in these situations is to be fair and not take advantage. My third principle is building relationships. In situations such as joint ventures, what stands the test of time is a win-win approach.