IT search unearths bogus expenses of over 800 cr

Mint had reported earlier this week that mismatches between the income declared with the income tax department and information from other sources, including the GST Network (GSTN) may have been the trigger for the massive search and seizure operations at various premises of Hero MotoCorp, which is led by Pawan Munjal. The department found that 10 acres of farmland had been bought through “paper companies", purportedly involving unaccounted cash of more than ₹60 crore.