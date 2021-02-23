Subscribe
Home >News >India >IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report
The report revealed that Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the highest paying cities for IT jobs in India for a salary bracket of 25 lakhs or more

IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST PTI

Job postings have seen a significant rise in several metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi, accounting for more than 50% jobs in the sector in January 2021

MUMBAI : India's IT sector is experiencing a sequential growth in hiring since the lockdown in 2020, witnessing 39% growth in job postings in January compared to the previous month, according to a report.

IT sector was followed by BPO (10% growth) and banking (6%), according to the report by job site SCIKEY.

Job postings have seen a significant rise in several metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi, accounting for more than 50% jobs in the sector in January 2021, it added.

The report by SCIKEY Market Network has analysed data from over 15,000 job postings across India.

Further, the report revealed that Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the highest paying cities for IT jobs in India for a salary bracket of 25 lakhs or more.

Bengaluru also tops the chart for jobs with a salary bracket for less than 6 lakh and between 6-15 lakh, it added.

The report said project managers are highly in demand in the IT sector (47%), followed by construction (6%), banking (4%) and recruitment (3%).

Digital marketing (30%) is also one of the top roles for hiring compared to other industries, it added. 

"The IT sector has made extraordinary progress in recovering the jobs lost despite the pandemic. IT professionals are playing a critical role in digital transformation and enabling many sectors of the economy to continue to operate through remote work.

"Although, some parts of the jobs market are still struggling, IT employment remains in a bright spot. If the growth continues, we will soon see a recovery in all the lost IT jobs," SCIKEY co-founder Akshay Sharma added.

