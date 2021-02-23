IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:05 PM ISTPTI
Job postings have seen a significant rise in several metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi, accounting for more than 50% jobs in the sector in January 2021
MUMBAI :
India's IT sector is experiencing a sequential growth in hiring since the lockdown in 2020, witnessing 39% growth in job postings in January compared to the previous month, according to a report.
IT sector was followed by BPO (10% growth) and banking (6%), according to the report by job site SCIKEY.
"The IT sector has made extraordinary progress in recovering the jobs lost despite the pandemic. IT professionals are playing a critical role in digital transformation and enabling many sectors of the economy to continue to operate through remote work.
"Although, some parts of the jobs market are still struggling, IT employment remains in a bright spot. If the growth continues, we will soon see a recovery in all the lost IT jobs," SCIKEY co-founder Akshay Sharma added.