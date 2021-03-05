OPEN APP
Hiring in the IT-software services industry registered a record growth of 33% in February, compared with January, owing to the increased adoption of digital technologies in India, according to Naukri JobSpeak, the monthly index that calculates hiring acti.

At an overall level, the Naukri JobSpeak Index for February witnessed an uptick of 22% in hiring activity compared with January. On a year-on-year basis, the overall hiring remained flat at -2%.

“With the country going back to normalcy, the majority of industries saw a positive sequential uptick in recruitment activities for the first time after the covid-19 outbreak," Naukri JobSpeak stated.

“Record growth in sequential hiring of +33% and a significant y-o-y growth of 12% in the IT sector indicates that the wave of digital transformation will make India the epicenter of the next tech boom. Around 88% of IT recruiters have confirmed that new jobs will be created in the coming few months according to the latest Naukri Hiring Outlook survey, further confirming that the wave of digitization will spread rapidly," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

The telecom sector has registered a sequential jump of 24% in February. Other key sectors such as medical/healthcare (28%), education/teaching (25%), fast moving consumer goods or FMCG (20%), and banking, financial services & insurance or BFSI (17%), too, have shown growth in month-on-month hiring in February while the insurance sector saw a flat -1% hiring trend.

All six metros and key tier-2 cities witnessed positive hiring activities in February compared with January. Hiring in metros showed double-digit growth led by Bengaluru (31%), Hyderabad (28%) and Pune (24%). Tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad (31%) and Vadodara (20%) also grew in February sequentially.

