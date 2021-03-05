IT sector records strongest hiring in February: Naukri JobSpeak Index

“Record growth in sequential hiring of +33% and a significant y-o-y growth of 12% in the IT sector indicates that the wave of digital transformation will make India the epicenter of the next tech boom. Around 88% of IT recruiters have confirmed that new jobs will be created in the coming few months according to the latest Naukri Hiring Outlook survey, further confirming that the wave of digitization will spread rapidly," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.