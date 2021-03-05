OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IT sector sales up 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2020-21: RBI data

MUMBAI : Information technology (IT) sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and its sales increased by 5.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020-21, according to the RBI data on performance of private sector corporate released on Friday.

The data is drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,692 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

WATCH: DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location

US adds 379,000 jobs in February, more than expected, says govt

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Once complete, the minister said, it will be an 'engineering marvel' of the country, said Gadkari

India's first elevated Urban Expressway worth 8,662 cr to be completed by next year: Gadkari

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Photo: Mint

China to build important 'passageway' to South Asia through Tibet: Report

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

With gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in demand conditions, sales of 1,685 manufacturing companies expanded by 7.4 per cent (Y-o-Y) in October-December quarter of 2020-21 after recording contraction during the preceding six quarters.

The recovery was led by iron and steel, automobiles, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals companies.

"Information technology (IT) sector remained in positive terrain throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period and their sales increased by 5.2% (Y-o-Y) in Q3:2020-21," the RBI said while releasing the data.

Sales of 165 IT companies stood at 1,05,724 crore in the third quarter, up 5.2 per cent from 1,01,001 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, non-IT services sector recorded lower contraction annually in sales [(-)5.7% in Q3:2020-21 vis-à-vis (-)14.5% in the previous quarter], which was supported by better performance of telecommunication, real estate and trade sector companies.

Staff cost growth increased for manufacturing and IT companies in October-December period of 2020-21, whereas it remained in contraction zone for non-IT services sectors.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials in tune with rise in sales.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout