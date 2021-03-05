IT sector sales up 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2020-21: RBI data

Information technology (IT) sector remained in positive terrain throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period and their sales increased by 5.2% (Y-o-Y) in Q3:2020-21, the RBI said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI : Information technology (IT) sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and its sales increased by 5.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020-21, according to the RBI data on performance of private sector corporate released on Friday.

Information technology (IT) sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and its sales increased by 5.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020-21, according to the RBI data on performance of private sector corporate released on Friday.

With gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in demand conditions, sales of 1,685 manufacturing companies expanded by 7.4 per cent (Y-o-Y) in October-December quarter of 2020-21 after recording contraction during the preceding six quarters.

The recovery was led by iron and steel, automobiles, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Information technology (IT) sector remained in positive terrain throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period and their sales increased by 5.2% (Y-o-Y) in Q3:2020-21," the RBI said while releasing the data.

Sales of 165 IT companies stood at ₹1,05,724 crore in the third quarter, up 5.2 per cent from ₹1,01,001 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, non-IT services sector recorded lower contraction annually in sales [(-)5.7% in Q3:2020-21 vis-à-vis (-)14.5% in the previous quarter], which was supported by better performance of telecommunication, real estate and trade sector companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials in tune with rise in sales.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}