IT secy issues warning to Twitter over misrepresentation of India’s map

NEW DELHI: Information technology secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney has written to Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey objecting to misrepresentation of India’s map on the microblogging site, a senior government official told Mint. In a strong warning to Twitter, the secretary reportedly said such violations not only tarnish the credibility of the platform, but also raise questions on the impartiality of the site.

The development comes in the backdrop of Twitter showing the geo-tag location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir as well as China on its platform.

In the letter, Sawhney reminded Twitter that Leh is a part of the Union Territory of Ladakh and governed by the Constitution of India. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India, he said.

Sawhney also said that Twitter must respect the sentiments of the people of India and misrepresentation of Indian map on its platform is in violation of the law.

“Twitter remains committed to working with the Government of India. We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter," said a company spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint.

National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale, who had gone live on Twitter near the Leh Airport on 18 October, had said his map location displayed Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.

“This morning, I was live on twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location that we had put of the war memorial, came up as a part of Jammu and Kashmir and People’s Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them , but nothing happened, except anger from people of India…I don’t know why it is happening, but it is my duty to inform you about it," Gokhale said.





