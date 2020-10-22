IT secy issues warning to Twitter over misrepresentation of India’s map

“This morning, I was live on twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location that we had put of the war memorial, came up as a part of Jammu and Kashmir and People’s Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them , but nothing happened, except anger from people of India…I don’t know why it is happening, but it is my duty to inform you about it," Gokhale said.