IT services cos navigate a year of changes at top

Wednesday witnessed the recent change of guard with Genpact announcing N.V. “Tiger" Tyagarajan’s decision to step down as the New York Stock Exchange-listed company’s CEO. He will retire in February 2024, and company veteran B.K. Kalra will take over the reins as his successor. Tyagarajan steered the firm from a revenue of $1.2 billion at the end of December 2010 to $4.4 billion in December 2022. “We view Tiger’s decision to leave day-to-day leadership as a loss. In our more than a decade of covering Genpact, we have found Tiger to be an exceptional leader. This is not to diminish BK, or anyone else," Keith Bachman, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note on 8 November. In fact, the two biggest surprises were the changes at Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.