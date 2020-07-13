Icra said it expects the pace of new contract award to fall by at least 7-9% in 2021, with manufacturing, travel, airlines, hospitality and retail to be the most adversely hit

IT services sector's revenues may contract up to 3% in FY21, says report

07:47 PM IST

The challenges on the demand front continue to persist. The US and the Eurozone which generates more than 80% of IT Services export revenues will see their GDP contract by 8.0% and 10.2% as per IMF, respectively in 2020, the Icra report said