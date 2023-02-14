I-T sleuths at BBC door: Was it a raid or a survey?
According to those working at the broadcaster, more than a dozen officials from the income tax department turned up at the BBC offices in Delhi, to conduct a ‘survey’
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the income tax department on Tuesday, where the broadcaster has hundreds of employees. The broadcaster has said it is fully cooperating with authorities and hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible. The raid followed the release of a critical documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was later blocked by the government.
