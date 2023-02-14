BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the income tax department on Tuesday, where the broadcaster has hundreds of employees. The broadcaster has said it is fully cooperating with authorities and hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible. The raid followed the release of a critical documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was later blocked by the government.

Was it a raid or a survey?

According to those working at the broadcaster, as quoted by The Guardian, more than a dozen officials from the income tax department turned up at the BBC offices in Delhi, to conduct a “survey".

The I-T officials have seized several accounts and financial files and also took documents of several journalists and sealed the offices. A BBC employee stated that officials were “confiscating all phones" during the tax raid.

The I-T officials later told the local media that the searches were “tax evasion" investigation into the business operations of the BBC in India

Fully cooperating: BBC

Meanwhile, the BBC confirmed the raid and said it was “fully cooperating" with authorities. The broadcaster hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Undeclared emergency: Congress

The raid on the BBC offices has also raised questions about the motives behind the investigation and whether it was linked to the documentary. Noting the same, Congress party said on Twitter, "First came the BBC documentary, that was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. Undeclared emergency."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the broadcaster of engaging in "anti-India propaganda" but said the raids were lawful and the timing had nothing to do with the government.

"India is a country which gives an opportunity to every organisation," Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, "as long as you don't spew venom."

"If you have been following the law of the country, if you have nothing to hide why be afraid of an action that is according to the law?"

In 2021, Indian tax authorities raided a prominent newspaper and a TV channel that had been critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, triggering accusations of intimidation.