I-T survey at BBC offices: What is the difference between ‘survey’ and ‘search’?

On the other hand, an IT search conducted under Section 132 of the Act involves a thorough examination of residential or business premises to gather evidence of tax evasion. During an IT search, authorities have the power to seize assets, books of accounts, and documents if they suspect them to be related to undisclosed income. Unlike an IT survey, an IT search can be conducted on both residential and business premises.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}